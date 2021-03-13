India will fight for redemption as they take on England in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Sunday (March 14). The Three Lions comprehensively won the first T20I by eight wickets and must be on cloud nine. Opting to bowl first, England first restricted the home team to a paltry total of 124-7 before comfortably hunting down the target with over four overs to spare. While the top-ranked T20I team would like to extend its dominance, Virat Kohli and Co would like to put up a better show. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicket-keepers and all-rounders for the IND vs ENG clash. India Likely Playing XI for 2nd T20I vs England: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up.

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the Men in Blue were entirely outplayed in the opening clash as England were dominant in all three departments. While veteran opener Rohit Sharma was surprisingly rested, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply. Except for Shreyas Iyer, who scored 67 off 48 balls, no Indian batsmen got going. After disappointing with the bat, India put up an under-par bowling performance as well with England openers collecting 72 runs in the first eight overs. Hence, Virat Kohli’s men have a job in hand to turn their fortunes, whereas the visitors must not be complacent. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal fantasy team. Hardik Pandya Leaves Twitter Stunned With Outrageous Hit off Ben Stokes.

India vs England 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper- You can pick a maximum of four wicket-keepers in your playing 11, and we suggest going with three of them. Jos Buttler (ENG), KL Rahul (IND) and Rishabh Pant (IND) should be the ideal choice of wicket-keeper in your fantasy team.

India vs England 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen- Fans have to pick a minimum of three and a maximum of six batsmen. Hardik Pandya (IND), Jason Roy (ENG) Eoin Morgan (ENG) and Dawid Malan (ENG) can be your picks in the batsmen section.

India vs England 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders- Ben Stokes (ENG) should ideally be selected as the lone all-rounder for your IND vs ENG Dream11 team.

India vs England 2nd T20I 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers- Jofra Archer (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG) and Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) are the three bowlers you can pick in your Dream11 team for IND vs ENG 1st Test 2021.

India vs England 2nd T20I Test 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Jos Buttler (ENG), KL Rahul (IND), Rishabh Pant (IND), Hardik Pandya (IND), Jason Roy (IND) Eoin Morgan (ENG), Dawid Malan (ENG), Ben Stokes (ENG), Jofra Archer (ENG), Chris Jordan (ENG), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND)

Jofra Archer (ENG) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Jos Buttler (ENG) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

