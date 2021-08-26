Banking on a brilliant batting performance, England strengthen their grip in the 3rd Test against India in Day from at Headingley. For the first time since 1976, each of the first four batsmen managed 50+ scores at Leeds as the hosts secured a 345 run lead and are playing at 423/8 at the end of Day 2. Joe Root was again sensational as he scored his 23rd Test hundred and a third consecutive one of the series. India vs England 3rd Test Day 2 Updates.

Starting the day at 120/2, England added further to their score as the top order got themselves amongst the runs with each of the top four getting 50+ scores, first instance since 1976 this has happened at Leeds. Meanwhile, India struggled to break partnerships, as wayward bowling allowed English batsmen to get set. Here are some stats from Day 2 of IND vs ENG 3rd Test.

# Joe Root Scored His 23rd Test Century and eight against India

# Root became the third Englishman to score six centuries in a calendar year

# For first time since 1976, top four batters have scored 50+ runs at Leeds

# Haseeb Hameed became Ravindra Jadeja's first wicket in the series

# This was the longest wait for a wicket (41 opposition dismissal) for an Indian spinner in a Test series

# Joe Root equalled Alastair Cook's record of 12 Hundreds as England captain

# Joe Root (39) has scored most centuries for England across all formats

# First time since 2014, India have conceded 300+ first-innings lead

England have given themselves a great platform to get themselves back on level terms in the series. The hosts will look to tighten their grip on the match on Day 3, hoping to bowl India out for as cheap as possible and replicate the heroics from the first innings. India lead the five-game series 1-0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2021 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).