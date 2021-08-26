England are in a strong position after having bowled out India for just 78 runs in their first innings. The hosts then consolidated their control with the unbeaten opening stand of 120 between Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed. On day two, the England openers will look to extend their partnership. Haseeb is batting on 60 while Burns is on 52 as England lead by 42 runs with all ten wickets in hand. Meanwhile, stay tuned for India vs England live score updates. India vs England 3rd Test 2021 Day 2 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs ENG on TV and Online.

Indian batsmen were found struggling against England pacer as they shared all ten wickets between them. James Anderson started off by picking first three wickets to leave India at 21/3. Then on either side of lunch Ollie Robinson dismissed Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant. Craig Overton then accounted for Rohit Sharm and Mohammed Shami to make things ugly for India at 67/7. The visitors were eventually bundled out for 78.

In response, England got off to a wonderful start as openers made sure to keep the Indian bowlers at bay. Burns smashes five fours and six while Haseeb collected 11 fours. Mohammed Siraj Gives a Befitting Reply to English Crowd Who Asked Him the Score During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 Day 1 (Watch Video).

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson.