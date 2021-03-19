India is all set to take on England in the fifth T20I game at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This will be the decider game of the five-match T20I series as the series now stands on 2-2. India made a stunning comeback in the series on Thursday as they walked away with 8- run win against England, all thanks to Suryakumar Yadav's half-century. The winner here would walk away with the series. In this article, we shall be bringing to you the weather and the pitch report of the game. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 5th T20I 2021.

So about the weather, the best part is that the rains will stay at bay and the fans will be able to enjoy the full game. Since the match will be held in the evening, the weather will be a bit cooler as compared to the mornings. The weather will be at around 33 degree Celcius at around 6.00 pm and there will a difference of a degree or more in the weather as the night proceeds.

Now, let's have a look at the snapshot of the weather below:

Weather in Ahmedabad (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Pitch Report:

The pitch will once again continue to assist the batsmen and also the spinners. Nothing is likely to change in the deck when it comes to its behaviour. The toss will once again play a crucial role in the game and will be one of the deciding factors.

