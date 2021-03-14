England will like to continue their winning momentum as they take on India in the second T20I of the series. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 14). The Three Lions must be high on confidence after winning the opening clash comprehensively by eight wickets. On the other hand, the Men in Blue were outplayed in all three departments, and bouncing back against the top-ranked T20I side would be a daunting task. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the live streaming, live telecast, and other IND vs ENG clash details, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant information. India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Shreyas Iyer’s 67-run knock was the only positive India could take out from the first game. Veterans Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, were dismissed inside the powerplay overs and England never really allowed the Men in Blue to come back in the contest. Chasing a mediocre total of 125, the visitors got over line without breaking a sweat. Openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler added 72 for the first wicket before Dawid Malan, and Jonny Bairstow completed the formalities. Hence, England will be head high coming into the game, while India have redemption in mind. Ahead of the contest, let’s look at the streaming and other details. India vs England 2nd T20I 2021, Rain Forecast & Weather Report From Ahmedabad: Check Pitch Report of Narendra Modi Stadium.

India vs England, 2nd T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 14, 2021 (Sunday). The clash has a start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 2nd T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 2nd T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England T20I series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the 2nd T20I 2021 online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 2nd T20I 2021 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary of the IND vs ENG 2nd T20I. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar

England Squad: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone

