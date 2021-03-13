After suffering a humiliating eight-wicket loss in the first T20I, India would like to bounce back in the second T20I against England. This encounter will also take place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli’s men were completely outplayed in the opening clash, with England dominating in all three departments. While the home team was restricted to 124-7 batting first, the Three Lions chased the target with more than four overs to spare. Meanwhile, if you are looking for the weather and pitch report of the contest, please scroll down to get all the necessary and relevant details. India vs England 2nd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Weather Report: Like the first game, any weather interference is highly unlikely in the second T20I. The weather will be mostly warm, and thus, the players will have to keep themselves hydrated for the entire game. The temperatures will be around 30-32 degree Celcius with no chances of rain. The temperature will go down further as the evening progresses. Notably, dew can also play a part, and the toss-winning captain must elect to field first. IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England 2nd T20I 2021.

Pitch Report: As we observed in the first T20I, the ball wasn’t coming onto the bat nicely, and India’s batting collapse dictates the story. The ball tended to stop at the surface, and England pace duo Mark Wood and Jofra Archer accepted the help with both hands. Spinners are also expected to play a vital role in the game.

India will need to put up a much better show to get back to winning ways, and expectations from veterans Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, and skipper Virat Kohli are incredibly high. On the other hand, England would like to extend their dominance.

