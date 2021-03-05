India and England are currently locking horns at the newly constructed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game for the second day of the last Test match between India and England but before that, let’s have a look at how day 1 panned out for both sides. So the visiting team went on to win the toss and elected to bat first. The team lost the openers quite early in the game. Mohammed Siraj Accuses Ben Stokes of Abusing Him During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021, Day 1; Opens Up About Virat Kohli’s Confrontation With English All-Rounder (Watch Video).

Ben Stokes scored the highest number of runs for the team. He made 55 runs and played an important role to help the team reach a total of 205 runs. Dan Lawrance was the one who scored 46 runs. Axar Patel was the one who scalped four wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin got three. Mohammed Siraj got a couple of wickets and the remaining one wicket was scalped by Washington Sundar. Talking about India's first innings, the hosts already lost the first wicket with Shubman Gill scoring 0 runs. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match below:

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 2 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs England fourth Test match is currently underway and day two will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera on March 04 (Thursday). of the third Test will begin at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs England third Test on Star Sports. As Star Sports is the official broadcaster for England’s tour of India 2021, fans can tune into Star Sports 1/ SD/HD channel to catch the game live in English while Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD channel will be proving live-action with Hindi Commentary.

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 2 Free Live Streaming Online

Star Sports holds the broadcast rights for India vs England Test series. So Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the IND vs ENG 4th Test online for fans in India. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also watch the game live on JIO TV and Airtel XStream apps.

India vs England, 4th Test Match 2021 Day 2 Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Live Score Updates and Audio Commentary on Prasar Bharti Sports

Live-action of India vs England 4th Test match will also be available on radio. Fans can tune in to All India Radio and listen to the live commentary of the IND vs ENG 4th Test. Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel will also be live streaming the match with radio commentary.

