India would be aiming to sign off from the T20 World Cup 2021 on a high as they face Namibia in a Group 2 clash on Monday, November 8. The match would be played at the Dubai International Stadium and it is set to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Needless to say, it has been a below-par show from India in the T20 World Cup 2021. Defeats in the first two matches cost them a spot in the semifinal and the Men in Blue, would be determined to end things on a positive note. Also, this match would be Virat Kohli's last as T20I captain of the side. The Indian players might just have an extra motivation of playing well and winning the match for their skipper, who hasn't had the ending he would have liked to his reign as India's T20I skipper. IND vs NAM Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42

Apart from this, this is also the last game of the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri era in Indian cricket as the latter is set to replaced by Rahul Dravid after the T20 World Cup. In a match of a few lasts for India, they are expected to win over a Namibia side, which have shown promise but did not do much justice with one win in four matches. IND vs NAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Namibia, Super 12 Match of ICC T20 World Cup 2021

When is India vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs Namibia clash in Group 2 of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 8, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Namibia match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs Namibia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs Namibia match online.

