India and Namibia are locking horns with each other in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. This match is no less than a dead rubber for the Men in Blue as they have already been disqualified from the T20 World Cup semi-finals and this happened after New Zealand went on to beat Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup by 8 wickets. In this article, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. In this article, we shall be speaking about the head-to-head record, predicted playing XI and everything else you need to know about. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Super 12.

So India lost a couple of games right at the start of the tournament. They lost to Pakistan by a whopping margin of 10 wickets and then against New Zealand by 5 wickets. These defeats actually made it difficult for Indians to qualify in the semi-finals of the tournament, Namibia on the other hand has not won a single game and would be looking to sign off from the tournament on a high note. Now, check out the preview for the game below.

IND vs NAM, T20 Head-to-Head

The two teams have never played against each other in the shortest format of the game. Thus there is no head-to-head record between the two.

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42, Key Players

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will play an important role for India in this match.

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42, Mini-Battles

Jasprit Bumrah vs Craig Williams and Pikky Ya France going up against Virat Kohli would be the mini-battles in this game to watch out for.

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42, Venue and Timing

The clash will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 07, 2021 (Sunday). The IND vs NAM encounter has a start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) with toss taking place at 07:00 pm.

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42, Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Fans can live telecast India vs Namibia match live on Star Sports channels. IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 live telecast will be available on Star Sports channels in English and well as regional commentary languages. Fans looking for how to watch the IND vs NAM, live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42 Likely Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Stephen Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Merwe Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Jan Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jan Frylinck/Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo/Bernard Scholtz

