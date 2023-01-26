India will lock horns with New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. The Men in Blue had a brilliant outing in the recently finished ODI series against New Zealand. India whitewashed their opponents and also claimed the no.1 ranking in the ODI. Shubman Gill had a terrific outing with the bat. He scored 360 runs in three innings which included a hundred and double hundred. However, now with the ODI series is over, India once again have decided to field a very young squad. Senior players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are rested while Hardik Pandya has been named as the captain of the side. India will face New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Friday, January 27th. The game will start at 7:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. Now today in this article, let's take a look at the Ranchi weather, rain forecast and the pitch report. IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Ranchi.

India are currently building a team for the future in the shortest format of the game. After his exploits in 50-over cricket, Shubman Gill will be aiming to show his class in the T20I also. Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw has finally returned to the Indian team after a long time and might make it to the starting eleven too. The bowling department meanwhile, will be led by Arshdeep Singh.

Ranchi Weather

Expected weather in Ranchi during the IND vs NZ 1st T20I (Credits - Accuweather.com)

Ranchi's weather on January 27, 2023, is looking very exciting for the fans. The weather will remain pleasant throughout the game as per Accuweather.com. The temperature will be around 19-20°Celsius during the match with no chance of precipitation at all. The humidity will remain in the range of 59-70 percent with a cloud cover of around 4 percent. Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of the India vs New Zealand T20I Series With Wrist Pain: Reports.

JSCA International Stadium Complex Pitch Report

The pitch at JSCA International Stadium Complex traditionally has supported batters. One can expect that there will be some help for the spinners too. However, the seamers will most likely find this surface difficult. It will be very tough to contain runs on this ground.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2023 09:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).