Team India (IND) has already made a potent start to the home season in the white-ball cricket. The Men-in-blue put on a thorough performance in the ODIs against New Zealand (NZ) with a comprehensive series whitewash. Now, the focus shifts to the shortest format as India meets New Zealand at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand on January 27 (Friday) for the first T20I of the three-match series. The opening clash of the T20I series between India and New Zealand will begin at 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st T20I 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Ranchi.

Team India will yet again allow its young picks to come forth in absence of the experienced lot and vie against the quality New Zealand side. After the last edition of the T20I World Cup, the Indian team management had an upfront stance to allow youngsters who are waiting in line for long now, to get picked and establish an energetic youthful squad for the next year's season. Hardik Pandya who is foreseen as India's next seasoned captain will lead the Indian XI against New Zealand in the upcoming series. The right-hand batter Prithvi Shaw also gets a call back into the side after his outstanding performance in the Ranji trophy. Recently acclaimed 2022 ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of the Year, Suryakumar Yadav will form the core of the Indian batting along with the in-form Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. Arshdeep Singh will lead the sensational pace attack along with young lads Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

Following, a 3-0 humiliation in ODIs, the visitors New Zealand will be looking to redeem the poor performance in the upcoming T20I series. In absence of star batter Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Trent Boult, the New Zealand side is still a strong blend of players in the T20I format. The likes of Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Finn Allen and Daryl Mitchell are formidable T20I players for the black caps and can win matches for the team single-handedly. Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi could prove promising in the first T20I since the pitch in Ranchi will best support the spin and turn.

IND vs NZ Head-to-Head Record in T20I

The two teams have competed in 22 T20Is against each other. India dominates the head-to-head record with 12 wins, whereas, New Zealand emerged victorious on nine occasions.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Key Players

Key Players Suryakumar Yadav Shubman Gill Hardik Pandya Glenn Phillips Mitchell Santner

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Mini Battles

Finn Allen against the pace attack of Umran Malik and Suryakumar Yadav vs the leg-spin of Ish Sodhi could be the key battles to look forward to. Ruturaj Gaikwad Ruled Out of the India vs New Zealand T20I Series With Wrist Pain: Reports.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 will be played at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand on January 27 (Friday). The starting time of the match is 07:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 06:30 PM IST.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network are the official broadcaster of the India vs New Zealand series 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 1 HD English, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Telegu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and DD Sports for the first T20I between IND and NZ. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT platform of Star Sports Network will provide the Live Streaming of the 1st T20I match between IND and NZ.

IND vs NZ 1st T20I 2023 Likely Playing XI

IND Likely Playing XI:

Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (w), Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

NZ Likely Playing XI:

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (w), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Dave Cleaver, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

