India would be taking on New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, November 21. India have already won the series 2-0 and a win in this match would help them seal a whitewash over their opponents, who have consistently been their biggest roadblock in ICC tournaments in the past few years. Rohit Sharma's start to life as India's full-time T20I captain along with new head coach Rahul Dravid have got off to a great start and all the Indian team management can hope for is to end on a high. Despite the absence of key players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami, the Indian team have looked a real dominant outfit in the series so far.

New Zealand on the other side, have hardly been a shadow of the team that made it to the finals of T20 World Cup 2021 earlier this month. In both the matches, they have barely mounted the challenge they were expected to give. IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 in Kolkata

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team Captain Pick: Rohit Sharma

In his first series as full-time T20I captain, Rohit Sharma has shown why he was picked for this role. The right-hander, who is also a very destructive batsman at the top of the order, has batted really well in the two matches, with scores of 48 and 55 respectively. He would like to make the most of his good form in the third T20I in Kolkata-a place where he has scored played some of his most memorable knocks.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Team Vice-Captain Pick: Tim Southee

The Kiwi stand-in captain has had a decent series so far despite his side failing to win even one game. Tim Southee, who had a good T20 World Cup 2021, has managed to hold on to that form and also did well in the last match, scalping three wickets for just 16 runs in his four overs. His experience and ability to bowl with the new ball and at the death makes him an invaluable asset to the New Zealand side, as they aim to grab one consolation win. India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Kolkata

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand Likely Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (WK), Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee (C), Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2021 09:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).