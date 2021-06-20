As India battles it out with New Zealand in the summit clash for the ICC World Test Championship, rain is supposed to be a major factor that is said to cause a hindrance in the proceedings of the game. Day 1 was washed away completely due to rains and then even on the second day, we could not have a full match. Reason? Rains of course! Thus in this article, we shall bring to you hour-by-hour weather updates that will help you gauge about how the proceedings of the game. India vs New Zealand ICC WTC Final 2021 Day 2 Highlights.

So, as per Accuweather.com, day 3 of the match between India and New Zealand will start on time as there will be no rains. The weather for the first two hours will e cloudy and then only at 1.00 pm local time, rains will make its presence felt. The passing shower is said to be an obstruction for the match. The weather is expected to remain cloudy for the next five-six hours and then at 6.00 pm local time, we could have yet another passing shower.

Check out the hourly updates of the match below:

Weather report for day 3, IND vs NZ (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On day 2 of the game, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl. India by the end of day 2, had lost three wickets. The first to go was Rohit Sharma and then his fellow opener Shubman Gill after scoring 24 and 28 runs respectively. Cheteshwar Pujara also made way to the pavilion on the score of 8 runs.

