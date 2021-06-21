India and New Zealand are aiming to become the first Test champion as they face each other on the first-ever World Test Championship final 2021. The Day 4 of the IND vs NZ clash will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on June 21, 2021 (Monday). The scheduled penultimate day of the game will play a crucial role as both sides look to take giants strides towards victory. Meanwhile, we bring you IND vs NZ, WTC Final 2021 live score along with commentary. Southampton Weather Today, IND vs NZ ICC WTC Final, Day 4.

Indian batters crumbled on day 3 of the match as following the dismissal of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian batting line-up lost its way and collapsed. Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played crucial knocks lower down the order but weren’t able to capitalise on their starts, which was the case for most Indians as they were bowled out for 217.

IND vs NZ WTC Final Live Score

In response, New Zealand openers gave them a sensational start as they once again put on a 50+ run partnership against India, a third consecutive instance. Devon Conway once again showed his qualities, scoring yet another half-century. The Black Caps ended Day 3 on 101/2 and will look to close the gap on India’s score and take the lead as soon as possible as captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor are out on the crease.