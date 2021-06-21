India and New Zealand are looking to become the first-ever World Test champion as they face each other in the World Test Championship final at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. However, the game has been halted on multiple occasions as rain has played spoilsport during the first three games in Southampton, with the first day being washed out completely. Meanwhile, we bring you the hour-by-hour weather updates from Southampton ahead of day four of IND vs NZ, WTC Final 2021. World Test Championship Final 2021, Day Three Highlights.

A collapse in the morning session on Day 3, saw India lose ground in the game as they were bowled out for 217 runs after a decent start. In response, New Zealand have coped well with the rampant Indian bowlers and currently are playing on 101/2 at stumps in the latest day with newcomer Devon Conway scoring another half-century, but was dismissed just before the close of day’s play. Kyle Jamieson Sets Unique New Zealand Record on Day Three.

Southampton Weather Update

Southampton Weather (Photo Credits; Accuweather.com)

The weather in Southampton on June 21, 2021 (Monday) doesn’t look very good for a cricket enthusiast as the play on the day can be hampered with rain yet again. There are high chances of showers throughout the day and conditions are expected to be overcast.

Both sides will be aiming to make giant steps to becoming the first ever Test champion on the scheduled penultimate day on the game. New Zealand will be the happier of the two sides heading into the fourth day but things can change really quickly as seen on previous occasions.

