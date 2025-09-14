India National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: In one of the most-awaited sporting affairs across any cricketing season, rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns against each other in the Asia Cup 2025. The IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 will be played in Dubai on September 14, and the second match for the respective teams in Group A, having won their tournament openers already. Suryakumar Yadav will captain the India national cricket team, while Salman Ali Agha will lead the Pakistan national cricket team, amidst all the negative noise surrounding the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match. IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: India Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate Unfazed About Mohammad Nawaz Being Classified As Best Spinner in World, Says ‘Can Rank Them Anywhere’.

In their tournament opener against host United Arab Emirates (UAE), Team India showcased their full might, first with the ball, bundling out the opponents for 57, with Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube clinching four and three-wicket hauls, respectively. And then, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill help India breeze past their target in 4.3 overs.

On the other hand, Pakistan suffered a blip in their batting, as knocks from Mohammad Haris and Mohammad Nawaz helped their side reach a respectable 160. However, the bowling looked like a well-oiled machine with Saim Ayub, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Faheem Ashraf claiming two wickets each to notch up a 93-run win.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Viewing Option Details

Match India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Date Sunday, September 14 Time 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Dubai International Cricket Stadium Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 (Live Telecast), Sony LIV and FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Pakistan National Cricket Team in the Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday, September 14. The India vs Pakistan Group A match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and start at 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan Move to Second Place in Group A.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Asia Cup 2025. Hence, fans can find telecast viewing options of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on Sony Sports Ten 1, Ten 3 Hindi, Ten 4 Tamil, Ten 4 Telugu, and Ten 5 TV channels. Fans in India can also watch IND vs PAK live telecast on DD Sports, but this is for DD Free Dish users only. For India vs Pakistan online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the live streaming rights for the Asia Cup 2025 series in India. So, fans can watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, which will require a subscription. FanCode will also provide India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 live streaming online, but for that, fans would require either a match pass or a tour pass, which cost Rs 25 and Rs 189, respectively. Form-wise, India look as favourites, however, Pakistan are known to spring a surprise.

