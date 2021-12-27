Team India and South Africa are currently locking horns with each other at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. This is the first test match of the three-match Test series and we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. After winning the toss, the visitors decided to bat first. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal were the newsmakers for India as they rose to the occasion and gave a solid start to India. IND vs SA Stat Highlights 1st Test 2021 Day 1: KL Rahul Shines With A Century.

KL Rahul scored a century and remained unbeaten even at stumps. Whereas Mayank Agarwal scored 60 runs and both looked quite good. KL Rahul became the second Indian opener to score a century in South Africa in Tests whereas his fellow opener scored his 6th Test fifty. After Agarwal made his way to the pavilion, India lost Cheteshwar Pujara on the score of 0 and India's Test captain Virat Kohli got dismissed on 35 runs. At stumps, the scoreboard read 272/3. Now, let's have a quick look at the live streaming details for Day 2.

When is India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2021 Day 2 will be played at the SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion on December 27, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled start time of 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 2 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 1st Test telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 1st Test 2021 Day 2?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 1st Test online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2021 12:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).