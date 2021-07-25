India and Sri Lanka take on each other in the first match of the T20I series. India won the One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1 and now will be looking to clinch the series in the shortest format as well. The series opener takes place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and will start at 8:00 PM IST. Stay tuned for toss and playing XI updates. Is India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Both the teams will field almost similar sides that featured in the ODI series. India apparently has the upper hand as Sri Lankan side is inexperienced. However, the hosts would want to build on the winning momentum after the third and last ODI win.

The hosts almost won the second ODI as well but failed to seize control in the game. Having come closer to victory and already having registered one in last outing the home side will be confident to do well.

India Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan (wk), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar/Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.