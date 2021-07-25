India and Sri Lanka meet in the shortest format of the game. The three-match T20I series begins with the first game today (July 25, Sunday). The IND vs SL 1st T20I takes place at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Meanwhile, if you are looking whether IND vs SL live streaming online and live TV telecast is available on DD Sports and DD National, then scroll down. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV and Sony SIX: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs SL on TV and Online.

After the ODI series win, India under Shikhar Dhawan will be looking to clinch the T20I series as well. Sri Lanka won the last ODI and will be looking to take the winning momentum in the shortest format as well. The hosts came close to winning the second ODI but Deepak Chahar's brilliance with the bat was enough for India to seal the game. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

Is IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides the live telecast of India’s cricket matches and will show the live telecast of IND vs SL 1st T20I on the channel. The IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021 will not be live on DD National though. IND vs SL will be telecast live on DD Sports Television on DD Free Dish & DTT Platforms. On DTH and cable TV platforms Sony Sports Network will provide live telecast.

IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 live commentary will be available on the radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) will provide the live commentary of IND vs SL 1st T20I while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel will provide live stream of the commentary.

