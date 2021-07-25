Following the conclusion of the One-Day Internationals, India and Sri Lanka will now face-off in a three-match T20I series and both teams will be aiming for a positive start in the shorter format. The IND vs SL 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 25, 2021 (Sunday). Meanwhile, fans searching for IND vs SL 1st T20I live streaming can scroll down below for more details. India Likely Playing XI for 1st T20I vs Sri Lanka: Probable Indian Cricket Team Line-Up for Cricket Match in Colombo.

India were the better side in the One-Day Internationals as they won the series 2-1 and will be aiming to replicate that feat in the T20Is as well. However, Sri Lanka will be high on confidence following their display in the last two games of the 50-over format and will hope to cause an upset against a side who has won three of the last five matches in T20Is between them. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Schedule (Date, Match Time, Venue Details)

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Ground in Colombo. The match will be played on July 25, 2021 (Sunday) and has a scheduled time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Free Live Telecast (TV Channels in India)

Fans can watch the live telecast of India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Network is the official broadcaster of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka and fans can watch the IND vs SL match live on Sony Ten 1 SD/HD in English commentary and Sony TEN 3 SD/HD in Hindi commentary. The game will also be available on DD Sports for DD Free Dish users.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Since Sony Network holds the official broadcasting rights for India’s Tour of Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I live streaming will be available on Sony Network’s OTT platform SonyLiv. Fans can live stream game by either downloading the SonyLiv app or vising the website.

