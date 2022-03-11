India and Sri Lanka face each other in the 2nd Test match of the two-game series. The clash will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from March 12, 2022 (Saturday) onwards as the teams aim to win the match for different reasons. So ahead of the clash, we take a look at the key players, mini battles and head-to-head record between India and Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma Set To Play His 400th International Match During IND vs SL Pink Ball Test in Bengaluru.

India won the first match and lead the series 1-0 and will be aiming to win the game and register another whitewash at home. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have never won a Test match in India and will be hoping to achieve that feat. This will only be the third Pink-Ball Test hosted by India and the first between the two teams.

IND vs SL Head to Head Record in Test

India and Sri Lanka have met each other 45 times in Test and it is the Men in Blue that hold the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 21 wins. SL have won seven times while 16 matches have ended in draws.

IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Key Players

Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma are in great form and will play an important role for India in the first game. Meanwhile, Pathum Nissanka and Lasith Embuldeniya will have huge responsibilities for Sri Lanka.

IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Mini Battles

Rohit Sharma vs Suranga Lakmal and Pathum Nissanka vs Jasprit Bumrah will be some of the interesting matchups to look forward to and can determine the outcome of the game.

IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Sri Lanka tour of India 2022 and will telecast the games. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test on TV. Disney+Hotstar will provide live streaming of the match on online platforms.

IND vs SL 2nd Test 2022 Likely Playing XI

India Likely Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel/Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Sri Lanka Likely Playing 11: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Dushmantha Chameera.

