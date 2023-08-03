Having dictated proceedings in the Tests and ODIs, Team India would look to complete their domination over the West Indies when they lock horns with the Caribbean side in a five-match T20I series, the first of which gets underway on August 3. It is also a landmark moment for Indian cricket with the team set to play its 200th T20I. India experimented with the ODI squad in the recently-concluded series and although they lost to West Indies in the second game, the youngsters proved their talent by handing the visitors a mammoth 200-run victory in the third and final ODI of the series. Hardik Pandya will once again lead the T20I side which will once again have some young and exciting players who will look to make a mark and impress. Plus, the Indian team management will also have one eye firmly fixed on the T20 World Cup next year and prepare a match-winning combination for the same. The marquee tournament will be held in the West Indies and the United States. India vs West Indies 1st T20I 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema and FanCode: Get Free Live TV Telecast of IND vs WI Cricket Match on DD Sports.

West Indies on the other hand, have a point to prove. Having not qualified for the ODI World Cup later this year is undoubtedly a massive setback for their cricket but the Caribbean side will be aware of their strengths in the shortest format of the game. Under the leadership of Rovman Powell, West Indies will look to upstage India in the format in which most of their cricketers are dominant. The likes of Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein and Johnson Charles returning to the fold will undoubtedly be a big boost to their chances in the series. Fans can expect nothing less than a sensational five-match series between these two sides, starting today.

Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya(c), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Tilak Varma

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell(c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Oshane Thomas, Brandon King, Odean Smith, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd