India defeated West Indies in the 2nd T20I game by 8 runs to win the series 2-0. It was another sensational performance by Rohit Sharma’s men as they outclassed the visitors at Eden Gardens. The new era of Indian cricket has begun well with the team winning their fifth consecutive game in all formats under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. India vs West Indies 2nd T20I 2022 Highlights: IND Defeat WI To Win Series.

After being asked to bat first, India lost Ishan Kishan early but a brilliant half-century from Virat Kohli got them back into the game. However, West Indies manage to crawl back but a quick-fire stand between Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant with the latter scoring a fifty, saw the hosts post a mammoth total on the board.

In reply, West Indies managed to out some pressure on the Indian bowling attack but the hosts were too good for them as Kieron Pollard’s men failed to get over the line in a must-win encounter.

IND vs WI 2nd T20I 2022 Stat Highlights

# India register 10th win in their last 11 T20I games against WI

# West Indies have won just one of their last 13 T20I away matches

# Kieron Pollard played his 100th T20I game

# Pollard is the only West Indian to achieve the feat

# Virat Kohli scored his 30th t20i fifty

# Rishabh Pant registered his 3rd T20I Fifty against WI

# Rovman Powell scored his 3rd T20I Half-Century

# Nicholas Pooran scored his 7th T20I fifty

With the series already sealed, India will be hoping for another whitewash over the West Indies. Rohit Sharma’s team registered a clean sweep in the ODIs and will be looking to replicate that. Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard’s team will aim to register their first win on the tour on the third and final game of the series.

