The India national cricket team will lock horns against the West Indies national cricket team in the first Test match of a two-game series, starting on Thursday, October 1. The India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 will be hosted at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The first Test match between India and the West Indies will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans interested in the India vs West Indies Test match's best fantasy playing XI prediction can scroll below. When is IND vs WI 1st Test 2025 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs West Indies Match Preview.

In terms of the head-to-head record in Test cricket, the West Indies have the upper hand, having won 30 of the 100 matches between the teams. India has won 23 times, while 47 matches have ended in draws. This will be the first assignment for the newly appointed Test captain, Shubman Gill, at home. Gill became the Test skipper after Rohit Sharma's retirement earlier this year. Shubman captained Team India during the five-match Test series against the England national cricket team.

The India vs England Test series was drawn (2-2). West Indies, on the other hand, will miss the services of their pacers Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph due to respective injuries. Both teams are eyeing crucial ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points, with India sitting at third and the West Indies at sixth. India Squad for IND vs WI Test Series 2025 Announced: Ravindra Jadeja Named Vice-Captain in Rishabh Pant's Absence, Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Karun Nair.

India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope (WI).

Batters: Shubman Gill (IND), KL Rahul (IND), Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND).

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (IND), Roston Chase (WI), Washington Sundar (IND), Justin Greaves (WI).

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (IND), Mohammed Siraj (IND), Jayden Seales (WI).

Who Will Win India vs West Indies 1st Test 2025 Match?

In terms of Head-to-Head, the West Indies have the upper hand on India in Test cricket. However, in recent years, the Asian Giants have dominated against the Caribbean side. Team India have a balanced side as compared to the West Indies when both sides meet each other in the opening Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It is expected to be a hard-fought contest with the Shubman Gill-led side emerging victorious and taking 1-0 lead.

