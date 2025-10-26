The India Women's National Cricket Team will lock horns with the Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team in match 28, which is the final group stage clash of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, October 26. The Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai will host the India Women vs Bangladesh Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, we shall take a look at the India Women vs Bangladesh Women best fantasy playing XI prediction. India Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Navi Mumbai Weather Report: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.

The India Women's National Cricket Team has already qualified for the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-finals and it was confirmed after the Women in Blue outclassed the New Zealand Women's National Cricket Team in a rain-shortened clash in Navi Mumbai. The Bangladesh Women's National Cricket Team, on the other hand, will look to end what has been a disappointing campaign on a high but face a stern challenge in the form of India. Renuka Singh Thakur Reveals Story Behind Her 'Peacock Poster' Which She Showed to Pratika Rawal During IND-W vs NZ-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match (Watch Video).

IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Nigar Sultana Joty (BAN-W), Richa Ghosh (IND-W)

Batters: Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Jemimah Rodrigues (IND-W), Pratika Rawal (IND-W)

All-Rounders: Deepti Sharma (IND-W), Sneh Rana (IND-W)

Bowlers: Kranti Gaud (IND-W), Renuka Singh Thakur (IND-W), Marufa Akter (BAN-W)

Who Will Win IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

India broke a string of three defeats in their last match against New Zealand in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and it seems that the Women in Blue have found their mojo at the right time. While uncertainty lies in every sport including cricket, fans can expect India to pull off a commanding victory over Bangladesh in match 28 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Bangladesh do have the potential to spring a surprise but that might not happen in the IND-W vs BAN-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match.

