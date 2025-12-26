That's It! Second consecutive unbeaten half-century for Shafali Verma in a chase. She picked up from where she ended in the last game and motored through. Took down the left arm spinner in the powerplay and then helped India cruise in the chase. Earlier, Renuka Singh Thakur picked up a four-wicket haul to help India restrict Sri Lanka for a low score. India now have an unassailable 3-0 in the series.
India have cruised to the doorsteps of series victory as they faced barely any trouble from the bowlers. Shafali Verma has played brilliantly and she got the support from Harmanpreet Kaur. The duo helped India progress the innings comfortably.
Out! Jemimah Rodrigues departs after a struggling innings. Didn't look as fluent as she did in the first two games. Off-break bowlers were getting advantage on the surface and Kavisha Dilhari uses it to scalp another wicket. Uses the carrom ball and Jemimah went for an expansive sweep. Gets a bottom-edge and the ball knocks over her stumps. India much ahead in the game despite her dismissal. Jemimah Rodrigues b Kavisha Dilhari 9(15).
Fifty! Terrific batting from Shafali Verma and she completes her half-century within the powerplay. She targeted Nimesha Madushani in the powerplay and plundered her for plenty. Gave India a terrific start in the powerplay and brought up her half-century in just 24 balls.
Out! Smriti Mandhana's dry patch continues. Kavisha bowled a harmless delivery on the leg-stump, was a boundary opportunity for Smriti Mandhana and see went for the sweep. Missed it and got struck on the pads before the wicket. Opted for the DRS but it couldn't save her. Her weakness against right-arm off-break bowlers getting bigger now. Meanwhile, Shafali Verma put the pressure back on the Sri Lanka bowlers with her aggressive strokes. Smriti lbw b Kavisha Dilhari 1(6).
Shafali Verma has picked up from where she left off in the previous game. Played some brilliant shots down the ground taking on the spinners in the powerplay and she landed the first punch on Sri Lanka. India are off the blocks quickly.
Solid display from India Women with the ball. They have been pro-active with the ball and utilised the conditions on offer to their advantage. Renuka Singh Thakur and Deepti Sharma, who were not part of the playing XI in the previous game, were the star performers. Renuka scalped four wickets while Deepti picked up three. India have restricted Sri Lanka for a low score and will back themselves to chase it down.
Out! Renuka Singh Thakur had a fantastic game and she keeps making it better. Renuka is very good in hiding her variations and her subtle leg-cutter found Imesha Dulani off-guard. She came down the track to hit her over off-side, but the ball didn't arrive and she sliced it to the hands of the point fielder. India keep chipping in wickets. Imesha Dulani c Jemimah Rodrigues b Renuka Singh 27(32).
Out! A good looking partnership for Sri Lanka comes to an end. Both Imesha Dulani and Kavisha Dilhari were looking good and they were switching momentum in their favour with some boundaries. Dilhari went for another one against Deepti as she stepped up to loft her over mid-wicket. But Deepti's guile trapped her and the deep fielder received an easy catch. India still ahead in the game. Kavisha Dilhari c Amanjot Kaur b Deepti Sharma 20(13).
Out! Sri Lanka's innings keeps faltering. It is now veteran Nilakshi de Silva who departs. Renuka Singh Thakur strikes again. She got the ball incoming sharply and Nilakshi moved across to play it across the line. Got wrapped in the pad and although Umpire initially gave not out, DRS overturned it. In the next over, Sree Charani dived to take a catch of Imesha Dulani but failed to hold on to. Nilakshika Silva lbw b Renuka Singh 4(9).
India Women will look to seal the five-match T20I series as they take on Sri Lanka Women in the 3rd T20I, with the hosts aiming for a commanding 3-0 lead. Having secured convincing wins in the opening two encounters, Harmanpreet Kaur's side has an opportunity to experiment further with their playing combinations. You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This match serves as a crucial chance for players on the fringe to stake their claim for a regular spot ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, allowing team management to refine their optimal XI. India Women's National Team Cricketers Visit Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs SL 2nd T20I (Watch Video).
The Indian squad remains formidable and largely unchanged, displaying exceptional depth in both batting and bowling departments. The top order, featuring the aggressive Shafali Verma and stable Jemimah Rodrigues, has been in fine form, providing solid platforms for the middle order. The flexibility offered by young talents like Vaishnavi Sharma and Sree Charani has been a significant asset, ensuring adaptability to different match situations. Despite their dominance, the team will focus on minimizing dot balls during the middle overs and achieving greater precision in their death bowling execution.
Sri Lanka, led by the dynamic Chamari Athapaththu, faces a must-win scenario to keep the series alive. While individual flashes of brilliance from players like Vishmi Gunaratne and the promising ambidextrous spinner Shashini Gimhani have been evident, the team's primary challenge has been a lack of collective consistency. To pose a genuine threat in the 3rd T20I, the visitors must produce an all-round performance with both bat and ball, converting promising starts into substantial contributions and tightening up their fielding efforts to match the intensity of the in-form Indian side. Jemimah Rodrigues Appointed Delhi Capitals Women's New Captain Ahead of WPL 2026.
India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini. T20 World Cup-Winning Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team Visits BCCI Headquarters.
Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Rashmika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani