India Women will look to seal the five-match T20I series as they take on Sri Lanka Women in the 3rd T20I, with the hosts aiming for a commanding 3-0 lead. Having secured convincing wins in the opening two encounters, Harmanpreet Kaur's side has an opportunity to experiment further with their playing combinations. You can check the India Women's National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This match serves as a crucial chance for players on the fringe to stake their claim for a regular spot ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, allowing team management to refine their optimal XI. India Women's National Team Cricketers Visit Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, Seek Blessing Ahead of IND vs SL 2nd T20I (Watch Video).

The Indian squad remains formidable and largely unchanged, displaying exceptional depth in both batting and bowling departments. The top order, featuring the aggressive Shafali Verma and stable Jemimah Rodrigues, has been in fine form, providing solid platforms for the middle order. The flexibility offered by young talents like Vaishnavi Sharma and Sree Charani has been a significant asset, ensuring adaptability to different match situations. Despite their dominance, the team will focus on minimizing dot balls during the middle overs and achieving greater precision in their death bowling execution.

Sri Lanka, led by the dynamic Chamari Athapaththu, faces a must-win scenario to keep the series alive. While individual flashes of brilliance from players like Vishmi Gunaratne and the promising ambidextrous spinner Shashini Gimhani have been evident, the team's primary challenge has been a lack of collective consistency. To pose a genuine threat in the 3rd T20I, the visitors must produce an all-round performance with both bat and ball, converting promising starts into substantial contributions and tightening up their fielding efforts to match the intensity of the in-form Indian side. Jemimah Rodrigues Appointed Delhi Capitals Women's New Captain Ahead of WPL 2026.

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G Kamalini. T20 World Cup-Winning Indian Blind Women's Cricket Team Visits BCCI Headquarters.

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Rashmika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani