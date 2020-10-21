Bengaluru, Oct 21: With the arrest of one person, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police claimed to have busted an Indian Premier League (IPL) betting racket running in the city. They also recovered Rs 30 lakh and a mobile phone from his possession.

According to the CCB, the arrested accused has been identified as Santhosh (33), a resident of Banashankari in the city.

The police added that Santhosh was arrested from a petrol pump on Tuesday where he had allegedly come to share the betting money with those who had bet with him. IPL 2020 Betting Racket Busted, 5 Arrested by Delhi Police for Betting on CSK vs SRH Match, Rs 28 Lakh and 12 Cellphones Recovered.

A police officer said that the accused had organised betting during an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Monday night.

The officer added that Santhosh used to organise the betting racket after collecting data from Lotusbook247.com, Kingexchange.com and playwin99.com.

The official said these websites provide data in various forms such as win-loss ratio, balls-runs ratio, and death over bowling ratio etc by individual bowlers of a team.

"Bookies generally use these sites to organise their betting," he said.

