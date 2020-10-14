New Delhi, October 14: The Delhi Police have arrested five persons for betting on an IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad from Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi.

A total of Rs 28,55,000 lakh, 12 cellphones and two laptops have been recovered from their possession. There were inputs on Tuesday that a betting module on IPL matches was being operated from the East District, following which a team was constituted. It was learnt that one Shah Kamal was the mastermind of the betting racket. IPL 2020: Betting Racket Busted by Delhi Police, 17 Arrested.

"The police team received a specific tip-off that some persons were betting on the match between Surisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings. It was further learnt that all those involved were from the Ramesh Park area. A raid was conducted at the said place and all the accused were arrested with all the logistics needed for betting, along with a large amount of cash," Jasmeet singh, DCP East Delhi, said. IPL 2020 Betting Racket Busted, 14 Arrested from Jaipur and Hyderabad.

During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they were habitual offenders who were involved in betting for a long time, but were never caught before.

According to the police, Shah Alam is the one who arranged all the logistics. Several IPL betting syndicates have been busted by the Delhi Police in the recent past.

