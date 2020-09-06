Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is scheduled to take place from September 19. The thirteenth edition of IPL promises to be an exciting mega sporting event as all eight teams will leave no stone unturned to create an impact in this tournament. IPL 2020 will take place in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where matches will be played at Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Due to the coronavirus pandemic situation, IPL season 13 is not taking place in India. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform if you are looking for new players to watch out for in IPL 2020. The list includes players like Tom Banton, Yashasvi Jaiswal and others who will make their debut in IPL. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

Five New Players to Watch Out For in IPL 2020

1. Tom Banton

Tom Banton is bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for Rs 1 crore in IPL 2020 auction. He is indeed a boon for KKR as they now have one more power hitter apart from Andre Russell. The 21 years old right-handed English batsman had an amazing 2019 domestic season where his performance batting at the top of the Somerset order got him into England's T20 squad. Banton scored 71 runs off 42 balls in a washed-out 1st T20I game between England vs Pakistan on August 28, 2020.

2. Priyam Garg

Priyam Garg led Indian side in ICC U-19 World Cup, 2019. In IPL 2020 auction, he had a base price of 20 lakhs and was sold for Rs 1.9 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The 19 years old right-handed batsman Garg has played 11 T20s in domestic where he made 227 runs at an average of 28.37 with the highest score of unbeaten 59 runs. Under the leadership of SRH skipper, Priyam Garg will learn a lot from IPL 2020 and might even be seen batting at the top order for the Orange Army.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal

The 18 years old left-handed batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal has been bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.4 crore in IPL 2020 auction. In October 2019, he became the youngest cricketer in the world to score a List A double century. Yashasvi has played 13 List A matches in which he made 779 runs at an average of 70.81 and highest score of 203 runs. All cricketing experts will have their eye set on this young talent, as he promises to be the bright future for the Indian cricket team. IPL 2020 Player Update: Yashasvi Jaiswal Goes Down on One Knee To Slam Towering Sixes in the Nets (Watch Video)

4. Ravi Bishnoi

The right-arm leg spinner all-rounder Ravi Bishnoi has been bought by Kings XI Punjab for Rs 2 crore in IPL 2020 auction. The 19 years old made his Twenty20 debut for Rajasthan in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 21 February 2019. Bishnoi has featured in six matches each for List A and T20s where he took 8 and 6 wickets respectively. Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About Ravi Bishnoi.

5. Kartik Tyagi

The 19 years old right-arm fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh has been bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for Rs 1.3 crore. Tyagi has played five List A matches in which he has scalped 9 wickets in total. During the U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup at South Africa, Kartik Tyagi regularly clocked speeds over 140kph while also getting the ball to swing in the air. His addition has indeed made the pace attack of RR more strong.

IPL 2020 will start on September 19 and it will end on November 8. Last year IPL trophy was bagged by Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians. In IPL 2020, all eight teams are equally strong and we cannot write anyone off the race to win the title.

