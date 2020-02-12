Ravi Bishnoi One of My Calmest Children, Wonder What Happened to Him During U-19 World Cup Finals: Father Mangilal Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi (Photo Credits: Twitter/ ESPNCricinfo)

New Delhi, February 12: India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi emerged as one of the best bowlers in the just concluded Under-19 World Cup as he ended the tournament with 17 wickets, but all his good work was eclipsed after the unruly scenes in the summit clash against Bangladesh. After Bangladesh won the final beating the Priyam Garg-led side by three wickets (via D/L method) at the Senwes Park on Sunday, the players of the two teams were seen engaging in an exchange of words and even some pushing and shoving on the field, leaving a Bangladeshi flag damaged in the process.

Bishnoi's father Mangilal Bishnoi is unable to digest the fact that one of his calmest children couldn't control his emotions and lost his cool. "I wonder what happened to my son, because he is one of my calmest children (Ravi has two elder sisters and one brother). He explained the sequence of events and the circumstances when he lost his cool while trying to save his teammate, who was being attacked by the Bangladeshi players," Bishnoi's father was quoted as saying by mid-day.com. Who is Ravi Bishnoi? Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About India's U19 Sensation Following his Impressive Bowling Against Bangladesh U19 in ICC Under 19 CWC 2020 Final.

"My wife has not eaten anything since yesterday," he added. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has sanctioned five players, including three from Bangladesh -- Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan --and two from India -- Akash Singh and Bishnoi for the scuffle.

He was also handed two demerit points for using "language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter" after dismissing Avishek Das.