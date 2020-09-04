The excitement soars with each passing day as the countdown as the IPL 2020 inches closer. The Indian Premier League 2020 will begin on September 19, 2020. The BCCI is currently working on the schedule of the tournament and the fixtures are likely to be announced by the end of this week. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly made an announcement of the same. All the teams have reached UAE ahead of the tournament and even the BCCI President will be travelling to UAE on September 8, 2020, to address the players about SOPs and various other issues. Harbhajan Singh’s Participation in IPL 2020 Reportedly Uncertain, CSK Spinner Yet to Join Chennai Super Kings.

Ganguly exclusively told ABP News, "I am going to Dubai on September 8." There will be talks on a wide range of issues with representatives of different franchises, including asking all the teams to strictly enforce SOPs.” The BCCI is concerned with the sudden spike in the number of cases of the coronavirus. Now on one hand where the IPL 2020 schedules are likely to be announced, Chennai Super Kings has once again grabbed the headlines.

After Suresh Raina pulling away abruptly from the Indian Premier League 2020, Harbhajan Singh’s availability for the tournament remains under the scanner. If reports are to be believed, the CSK spinner is likely to pull out of the IPL 2020 in the wake of the increasing number of coronavirus cases. It is said that the CSK spinner will let the franchise know about his availability for the upcoming tournament in the next few days. Needless to say that the fans are quite upset with the news. The team will hit the nets from Friday onwards.

