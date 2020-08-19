Just after Jasprit Bumrah reported to Mumbai Indians camp and he was raring to go. Soon the Indian pacer hit the nets and bowled a few spells. Bumrah went on to bowl a series of killer spells in the nets and this will surely give nightmares to the opponents. The deliveries were a warning for the other teams as if the pacer was saying, "Beware." The team will leave for the IPL 2020 after August 20. The other members of the team also went on to hit the nets and looked in complete rhythm.

During these times, it is difficult for the players to get back into the rhythm due to the enforced break of the coronavirus. The players were forced to take a break from cricket as all the sporting activities across the world stood suspended and even the IPL 2020 had been delayed. Bumrah was all smiles in the video as he was caught in action. For now, let's check out the video shared by Mumbai Indians below:

Krunal Pandya was also seen warming up in the nets. Check it out below:

The IPL 2020 will be played across three stadiums in UAE- Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 will be starting from September 19, 2020 where the teams will have to be in the security bubble to avoid getting in touch with any disease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 19, 2020 11:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).