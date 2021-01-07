The players auction for Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) is likely to take place on February 11. As per a ESPNCricinfo report, all eight franchises have been set a deadline of January 20 to submit the list of retained and released players. The venue of the auction has not been decided yet and is expected to last one day. IPL 2021 Auctions: David Warner Confident of Retaining Kane Williamson, Reveals SRH Captain on Twitter (View Post).

Reportedly, the IPL 2021 auction will be held between the first and second India vs England Test. The series opener takes place between February 05-09 and then the second begins on February 13. These developments came after the IPL Governing Council meeting which has held virtually on Monday. However, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not confirmed about the IPL 2021 auction.

There are chances that the IPL 2021 could be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It has been retained as one of the possible venues in case the T20 league is shifted outside India.

Franchises are expected to issue the list of related and retained players in coming two weeks. Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings are expected to go for major changes while defending champions Mumbai Indians may not be that active in the auction process.

