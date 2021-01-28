The IPL 2021 auction is just a few days away and the BCCI has been busy chalking out plans for the tournament. The auctions will be held on February 18, 2021, in Chennai and as per reports, it is said that the BCCI will be finalising on the venue after the event. The report further states that the UAE has been kept as the back-up venue keeping in mind the on-going pandemic of the COVID-19. The report further states that India remains the top preference for the IPL and the BCCI will be looking out sort out with their logistics. IPL 2021 Players Auction to be Held on February 18 in Chennai.

A senior official from the BCCI further stated that BCCI is looking at all the options and they had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Emirates. "A call on the venue is likely to be taken after the mini-auction on Feb 18. BCCI is looking at all options. Hosting the IPL in India is always the priority but the logistics need to be checked. UAE is still an option since the logistics are more or less in place there. BCCI had also signed an MoU and hosting agreement with the Emirates Cricket Board in September," a senior BCCI official told TOI.

The report further stated that no options have been ruled out so far. The final decision about the venture will be made only after February 18, 2021.

