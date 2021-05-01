Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian has been reportedly reprimanded by Royal Challengers Bangalore for ‘breaching the contract’ during his recent interview with ‘The Grade Cricketer'. Christian, alongside his RCB teammate and New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson appeared on ‘The Grade Cricketer’ YouTube channel, where he made some hilarious revelations that took netizens by storm. During the interview, the 37-year-old narrated how RCB skipper Virat Kohli asked Jamieson to bowl with the dukes ball, and the Kiwi fast bowler denied. With the interview going viral in time, it has emerged that Christain has been issued a warning from RCB for the breach of contract. Moreover, the video has also been taken down by ‘The Grade Cricketer’ YouTube channel.

Recently, Sam Perry, the host of the channel, stated that Dan Christian had personally requested them to take the videos down. It was Perry only who informed that Christian has been warned by RCB for breaking the norms. “Earlier this afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, it is no joke but it is pretty funny, but it’s not a lie. I was informed by Dan Christian that he has been issued a warning for breach of contract following his appearance on The Grade Cricketer earlier this week,” said Perry as quoted by Wisden India. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Perry further added that it’s unknown to him whether Kyle Jamieson faced any repercussions or not , but Dan asked him to take the video down.

“We don’t know if the same was applied to Kyle Jamieson. Dan was asked to request us to take that interview down – the interview that is widely circulating around the world already – by RCB. RCB have requested that the interview be taken down, and on account for our respect for Dan, and his contract, we have taken it down,” Perry added.

Meanwhile, Christian is yet to fire in VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The veteran went wicket-less in the three games he featured while he scored mere three runs. Subsequently, he was dropped from playing XI. On the contrary, Jamieson has been impressive, scalping nine wickets in seven games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2021 06:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).