Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to seek home comfort once again as they host Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023. The team defeated Mumbai in the opener comfortably but looked short of ideas against Kolkata, a remarkable drop in performance which many had not expected. The team is still looking to find its best composition but there is an abundance of talent present in the squad which should help. Lucknow Super Giants have won two out of their three matches played so far and they seem to be continuing the path of a top-four finish again. Their main concern ahead of this game would be to get their overseas player combination correct. Royal Challengers Bangalore versus Lucknow Super Giants will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Virat Kohli Shouldn’t Open the Batting for RCB in IPL 2023, Says Former Indian Cricketer Irfan Pathan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore batting had an unexpected batting collapse against Kolkata in this evening game. Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis along with Glenn Maxwell will have to do much of the bulk of the scoring. Wanindu Hasaranga should get the nod ahead of Michael Bracewell and the Sri Lankan spinner could come in handy in the powerplays. Harshal Patel is likely to be used as the impact sub.

Kyle Mayers has been in fine form for Lucknow in the games he has played and it will be interesting to see how the team management accommodates him and now available Quinton de Kock in the playing eleven. Ayush Badoni has featured in all the games as an impact substitute and this game would be no different.

When Is RCB vs LSG Match 15 of TATA IPL 2023? Know Date, Time and Venue

Royal Challengers Bangalore will be locking horns with Lucknow Super Giants in their next match in IPL 2023 on Monday, April 10. The game will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at M Chinnswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RCB vs LSG Match 15 of TATA IPL 2023?

Star Sports Network are the broadcasting rights holder of IPL 2023. The important match between RCB and LSG will be telecasted live with English commentary on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, and Star Gold/HD channels with English commentary. This game will be also available with Hindi commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD channels. Meanwhile, fans can enjoy the match with regional commentary on Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Jalsha Movies/HD channels. RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 15 at Bengaluru.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of RCB vs LSG Match 15 of TATA IPL 2023?

Viacom18 Network have the digital rights of IPL 2023. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide free live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Locknow Super Giants match. Toss is going to play a key role in the match with the due factor in the second innings. Expect Lucknow to clinch this match at the end and go top of the points table.

