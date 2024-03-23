IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra Impresses Anil Kumble With His Performance on Debut Match Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble was effusive in his praise for Rachin's stellar showing in the opening match. Kumble marveled at how CSK managed to secure Rachin's services for a mere Rs 1.80 crore at the IPL 2024 mini-auction, considering his exceptional display at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Cricket IANS| Mar 23, 2024 12:11 PM IST
IPL 2024: Rachin Ravindra Impresses Anil Kumble With His Performance on Debut Match Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Rachin Ravindra (Photo Credit: Twitter/@mufaddal_vohra)

The defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) kicked off their IPL 2024 campaign with a spectacular victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the iconic Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. The remarkable performance of New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra gathered huge appreciation from the cricket fraternity after his quick-fire 37 and brilliant performance in the field in the opening match of IPL 2024 marking hi debut. Rachin was roped in by CSK at the IPL 2024 mini-auction following a terrific display at the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India. A Look at Chennai Super Kings Star All-Rounder Shivam Dube’s Scintillating Figures Against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.

Former Indian captain Anil Kumble was effusive in his praise for Rachin's stellar showing in the opening match. Kumble marveled at how CSK managed to secure Rachin's services for a mere Rs 1.80 crore at the IPL 2024 mini-auction, considering his exceptional display at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Speaking to JioCinema post-match, Kumble lauded Rachin's versatility, highlighting his prowess with both bat and ball, as well as his exceptional fielding skills.

“He performed very well in the World Cup, not just with the bat and ball but in the field as well. So I was surprised that he went for a very low price to CSK. Generally, you have the New Zealand players available for the IPL. He's had a fantastic debut,” said Kumble.

Rachin's impact was profound and immediate as he seamlessly slotted into CSK's lineup, showcasing his ability to play both pace and spin with equal aplomb. Despite the daunting task of replacing the prolific Devon Conway at the top of the order, Rachin rose to the occasion with remarkable poise and confidence. His audacious strokeplay, characterized by three boundaries and as many sixes in a quick-fire 37 off just 15 balls, left the opposition reeling.

“It's not easy to come in and take Devon Conway at the top of the batting order. He came in and played his shots brilliantly, not just against the fast-bowlers, he was good against spin too. And that's something to have to do as a batter, especially playing at the Cheapuk,” Kumble added.

Moreover, Rachin's brilliance extended beyond his batting prowess, as he played a pivotal role in the field, snaring crucial catches of top-order stalwarts Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. Kumble emphasized the significance of Rachin's adaptability, particularly in the challenging conditions of the Chepauk Stadium, where playing spin requires exceptional skill and composure. ‘Show Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Face Too, He Is the Captain’, Says Virender Sehwag to Cameraperson During CSK vs RCB Match in IPL 2024.

While RCB posted a competitive total of 173 runs, anchored by a splendid partnership between Dinesh Karthik and Anuj Rawat, it was CSK's collective batting effort that stole the show. Impactful contributions from every member of the batting unit, including the unbeaten 34 from substitute Shivam Dube, propelled CSK to a comfortable victory, chasing down the target with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

