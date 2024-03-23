New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube's onslaught on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) continued along with his exceptional run against the Faf du Plessis-led side.

RCB could arguably be deemed as Dube's favourite franchise to play against following his standout performance in the IPL 2024 season opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Also Read | 'Show Ruturaj Gaikwad's Face Too, He Is the Captain', Says Virender Sehwag to Cameraperson During CSK vs RCB Match in IPL 2024.

Dube with a knock of 34*(28) guided CSK to a comfortable six-wicket win over RCB with more than an over to spare. Dube has been on a scoring spree against RCB in the IPL since playing his debut game against the franchise in Mumbai in 2021.

At the Wankhede Stadium, while featuring for Rajasthan Royals Dube struck 46(32) and propelled RR's score to a competitive total of 177/9. His valiant effort with the bat went in vain as Virat Kohli (72*) and Devdutt Padikkal's (101*) batting masterclass clinched a 10-wicket victory for RCB.

Also Read | Netherlands Turn On Second-Half Style to Trounce Scotland 4-0 in Friendly; Colombia Beats Spain.

In his second appearance against RCB in 2022, Dube turned up a notch and played an illustrious knock of 95*(46) at the DY Patil Sports Academy and took CSK's to a herculean total of 216/4. In reply, despite putting up a valiant effort, RCB ended up too far from victory as they suffered a 23-run defeat.

In his third appearance in 2023, Dube was once again at his best with his illustrious knock of 52(27) propelling CSK to a massive total of 226/6. In reply, once again RCB fell short and succumbed to an 8-run defeat.

Overall, Dube has posted scintillating figures of 227 runs in 133 deliveries, scoring at a batting average of 113.50 and a rollicking strike rate of 170.67. His impressive figures are further glistened by 16 boundaries and 16 maximums.

Coming to the thrilling IPL 2024 encounter, after winning the toss and opting to bat, Anuj Rawat (48) and Dinesh Karthik (38*) RCB's score to 173/6. In reply, a brisk start from Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell's back-to-back sixes, Ajinkya Rahane's composure and the Dube-Ravindra Jadeja partnership guided CSK to a comfortable six-wicket win. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)