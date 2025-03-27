Mumbai, March 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Lucknow Super Giants in match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2025 on Thursday. SRH started their IPL 2025 campaign with a 44-run victory over Rajasthan Royals, while LSG arrived in Hyderabad after succumbing to a heartbreaking defeat against Delhi Capitals in our season opener. LSG have a dominant head-to-head record against SRH in the IPL, having won three of the four matches. Is Ishan Kishan Fit To Play SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Match? Here’s All You Need To Know About Sunrisers Hyderabad Star's Availability After His Injury.

When will the SRH vs LSG match take place?

The match will take place on Sunday. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7 PM IST.

Where will the SRH vs LSG match take place?

The match will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Where will the live broadcast for SRH vs LSG match be available?

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 Preview: Lucknow Super Giants Wary of Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Ultra-Aggressive Batting Approach.

Where will live streaming for SRH vs LSG match be available?

The match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Wiaan Mulder, Rahul Chahar, Atharva Taide, Eshan Malinga, Kamindu Mendis

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Abdul Samad, Himmat Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Maharaj Singh, Avesh Khan, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni

