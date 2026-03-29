The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season commenced on Saturday, 28 March, with a high-octane clash that saw the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), secure a convincing win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Chasing a target of 202, RCB reached the mark in just 15.4 overs, fueled by the familiar brilliance of Virat Kohli and a breakout performance from impact substitute Devdutt Padikkal. IPL 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate.

Beyond the scorecard, the opening night was defined by several standout moments that immediately captured the attention of fans across social media platforms.

Virat Kohli Scripts IPL History

The biggest talking point of the evening was Virat Kohli becoming the first cricketer to feature in all 19 seasons of the IPL. The veteran batter marked the occasion with a masterclass in clinical T20 batting, finishing unbeaten on 69 off 38 balls.

One specific moment went viral in the seventh over: Kohli executed a "classy" lofted straight drive for six off Eshan Malinga. The shot, described by commentators as the "stroke of the night," was shared widely for its effortless timing. After hitting the winning runs, Kohli’s celebratory "flying kiss" to the stands, where his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, was seen cheering, became the evening's most shared personal moment.

Phil Salt’s 'Gravity-Defying' Catch

In the field, RCB’s Phil Salt provided the defensive highlight of the match. During the 15th over of the SRH innings, stand-in captain Ishan Kishan (who scored a blistering 80) looked set to push the total past 220.

Kishan launched a powerful shot toward the deep backward point boundary, where Salt sprinted and dived full-length to pluck a one-handed stunner out of the air. The catch shifted the momentum of the game and was immediately hailed by fans as an early contender for the "Catch of the Season."

Catch of the Season

𝘾𝙖𝙪𝙜𝙝𝙩 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙗𝙮 𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙥𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚 🤯 That one-handed blinder from Phil Salt was the talk of the night 😎 🎥 Hear what Devdutt Padikkal and Jacob Duffy had to say 🙌 - By @RajalArora #TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #RCBvSRH | @RCBTweets | @devdpd07 | @PhilSalt1 pic.twitter.com/1MFQHRPzQs — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2026

Anushka Sharma’s Viral Reaction to Virat Kohli’s Drop

Despite his batting heroics, Kohli had a rare human moment on the field that drew a humorous response. In the 18th over, he dropped a straightforward "sitter" at long-on off the bat of Aniket Verma. Virat Kohli Gives Flying Kiss To Wife Anushka Sharma After Guiding RCB To Victory Over SRH in IPL 2026 Opener.

The cameras immediately panned to the stands, capturing Anushka Sharma reacting with laughter and a look of disbelief. The contrast between Kohli’s usual elite fielding standards and his wife’s amused reaction quickly turned the incident into a viral meme. Kohli eventually made amends by catching Verma later in the same over.

Anushka Sharma’s Viral Reaction

Virat Kohli drops a catch and Anushka was literally laughing 😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OzfMPFydTQ — TAUKIR (@iitaukir) March 28, 2026

Tribute to Fans and Emotional Context

The match also featured a poignant moment before the first ball was bowled. RCB players wore black armbands and observed a minute’s silence in memory of the 11 fans who tragically lost their lives during the team’s title parade the previous year. To further honour them, 11 seats in the stadium were left empty, draped with the team’s colours, a gesture that was highly praised by the cricketing community for its sensitivity.

Minute's Silence

Chinnaswamy Stadium went silent for 2 minutes to honor and tribute the 11 fans we lost 🥺 💔🏏 pic.twitter.com/bLcsy6TSv5 — Yuva (@Yuva_Sanchari) March 29, 2026

IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH Key Statistical Highlights

Player Performance Notable Milestone Virat Kohli 69* (38) First player to cross 4,000 runs in IPL chases Devdutt Padikkal 61 (26) Fastest 50 of the 2026 season (21 balls) Ishan Kishan 80 (38) Highest individual score of Match Day 1 Jacob Duffy 3/22 Best bowling figures on IPL debut

As the tournament moves to Mumbai for the clash between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, the opening night in Bengaluru has set a high bar for both on-field quality and digital engagement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).