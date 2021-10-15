At Jaipur, Chennai Super Kings needed 18 off the last over against Rajasthan Royals, but Ravindra Jadeja hit Ben Stokes for a six, and the equation came down to eight runs from four balls. Then Stokes yorked MS Dhoni. Stokes’ next ball, at Mitchell Santner, was a full-toss above waist height. Ulhas Gandhe, the umpire at the bowler’s end, called a no-ball, but leg-umpire Bruce Oxenford overturned the decision. Amidst all the confusion, Santner picked up two runs from the leg side. IPL Controversies- Part 29: Virat Kohli Enters Match Referee’s Room After Questionable No-Ball Call Against MI in 2019.

But something unexpected followed. Dhoni lost his characteristic composure, left the dugout, and had an argument with the umpires. It took Gandhe and Oxenford some time to convince Dhoni to leave. IPL Controversies- Part 28: Ravi Ashwin Mankads Jos Buttler in 2019.

Once play resumed, Santner picked up two off the next ball. With four to score from one ball, Stokes bowled a wide, and Santner lofted the last ball into the stands over long on.

Dhoni was subsequently charged with a Level 2 offence under Article 2.20 of IPL’s Code of Conduct. He pleaded guilty, and was docked 50% of his match fees.

Dhoni’s act was criticised. ‘No place at all for a captain to storm onto the pitch from the dugout’, tweeted Michael Vaughan, while Aakash Chopra wrote that Dhoni ‘set a wrong precedent tonight’.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2021 05:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).