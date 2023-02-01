After a victory against New Zealand in the 2nd T2OI, India will be facing the Kiwis once again in the 3rd and final T20I of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 01, 2023. Having lost the 1st T20I, the Indian team made a strong comeback in the last match in Lucknow. On a very tricky pitch, the bowlers managed to restrict New Zealand for a small total of 99-8. All four spinners, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav bowled economically and picked up one wicket each. However, the main star for India was surely Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep took two wickets after his below-par performance in the 1st T20I. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Enjoy Trekking With Baby Girl Vamika (View Pics).

While chasing this small target, India's top order once again suffered. But the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and captain Hardik Pandya helped India to get over the victory line. Now with the series being level at 1-1, the 3rd T20I is expected to be another close battle. Star Sports Network are the official broadcasters for the IND vs NZ T20I series and they will provide a live telecast of this match. However, will the live telecast of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I be available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels? Let's take a look. Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav and Other Indian Cricket Team Members Watch Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' in Ahmedabad Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023.

Throughout the first two matches, India's top order has not performed to their potential. With a talented batter like Prithvi Shaw still on the bench, the Men in Blue might look to make some changes to their lineup. Meanwhile, unlike the 2nd T20I, the game in Ahmedabad is expected to be a high scoring one. This will be a great test for the Indian bowlers.

Is IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

Fortunately for Indian fans, DD Sports will provide a live telecast of the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, there will be no live telecast on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like Dish TV, TATA Play, Airtel and Videocon d2h.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The live commentary for IND vs NZ 3rd T20I will be most probably available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) might provide live commentary of this important match. Meanwhile, live streaming of the live commentary of the IND vs NZ 3rd T20I is likely to be available on Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel.

