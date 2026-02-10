Is India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Cricket Match Happening?

The most anticipated fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, is officially set to proceed as scheduled. Following weeks of intense administrative uncertainty and a proposed boycott by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a resolution was reached on Monday, 9 February, clearing the way for the match to take place this coming Sunday. India vs Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Match Back On As Pakistan Govt Takes U-Turn, Clears Team to Play on February 15 After Earlier Boycott Order.

The confirmation comes as a massive relief to fans and the International Cricket Council (ICC), as the fixture is the primary commercial driver of the tournament.

The Resolution: Why Pakistan's Boycott was Lifted

The uncertainty began when Pakistan’s government initially directed the team to boycott the match in solidarity with Bangladesh, who withdrew from the tournament earlier this year after refusing to travel to co-hosts India.

However, following a series of high-level meetings in Lahore involving the ICC, PCB, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the Pakistan government issued a fresh directive late Monday night. The statement cited "friendly requests" from member nations and a "commitment to the integrity of the game" as the primary reasons for reversing the boycott. BCB President Md Aminul Islam Requests Pakistan to Play Against India in T20 World Cup 2026.

The match will be played under lights in Colombo, rather than in India, as Pakistan is playing all its league matches in Sri Lanka for this edition.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match Facts

Detail Information Match India vs Pakistan (Group A) Date Sunday, 15 February 2026 Venue R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka Time (IST) 7:00 PM Current Status Confirmed

What Pakistan Gained from the Negotiations

While the ICC rejected demands for immediate bilateral series against India, reports suggest a "settlement" was reached to address the concerns of the involved boards:

Host Rights: The ICC has reportedly fast-tracked a deal for Bangladesh to host a future major ICC event before 2031 to compensate for their absence this year.

Financial Integrity: No sanctions or fines will be levied against the BCB or PCB for the recent disruptions.

Unity: All parties reaffirmed their commitment to completing the 2026 tournament without further scheduling disputes. Both teams are currently active in the group stage. India opened their campaign with a victory over the USA in Mumbai, while Pakistan secured a three-wicket win against the Netherlands in their opener.

Pakistan is currently in action today, 10 February, against the USA at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo. Regardless of today’s result, the outcome of the India-Pakistan match on the 15th will likely determine which of the two giants tops Group A heading into the Super 8 stage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).