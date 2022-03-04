India and Sri Lanka will face off against each other in a two-game Test series. The IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium starting from March 04, 2022 (Friday). Star Sports are the official broadcasters of India vs Sri Lanka but will IND vs SL 1st Test be available on DD Sports, DD National, DD Free Dish or Doordarshan Network. India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs SL Cricket Match in Mohali.

India and Sri Lanka Test series is part of the 2021-23 ICC World Test championship. And thus both the teams will be extra motivated to do well and collect some valuable points. Virat Kohli’s 100th Test: Team India Greats Share Good Wishes for Star Batter Ahead of His Landmark Match (Watch Video).

Is IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

DD Sports often provides live telecast of India’s cricket matches but, sadly, won’t be showing the live telecast of IND vs SL 1st Test 2022. The IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 will not be live on DD National as well. On DTH and cable TV platforms Star Sports Network will provide the live telecast.

IND vs SL 1st Test 2022 Live Radio Commentary

The India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test 2022 live commentary is likely to be available on radio as well. AIR (All India Radio) can provide the live commentary of IND vs SL 1st Test while Prasar Bharti Sports’ Youtube channel should provide live stream of the commentary.

