Sri Lanka and Afghanistan face off against each other in the first game of the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four as both teams have hopes of making it to the final. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 03, 2022 (Saturday). We take a look if SL vs AFG free live streaming online of Asia Cup 2022 cricket match be available anywhere in India or not? Read on to find out more on SL vs AFG free live streaming online option. Asia Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live, Team Standings of Cricket Tournament: Pakistan Qualify for Super 4, Join India From Group A.

The teams met each other on the opening day of the competition in a Group B fixture. It was Afghanistan that came out on top as their bowlers dominated the game and led them to a comfortable win. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka bounced back well from the defeat with a win over Bangladesh and will be aiming to build on it.

Is SL vs AFG Cricket Match Free Live Streaming Available Online?

Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Asia Cup 2022 in India and will provide live telecast on its channels. Star will also provide live streaming online of SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 cricket match but the fans will have to pay to access the live content. Those of you who already have the Disney+ Hotstar subscription can watch the live streaming online of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan. Others will have to opt for the service by picking a suitable plan and thus no SL vs AFG free live streaming online viewing option is available. However, some of the telecom operators are offering Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions free bundled with their certain data plans.

