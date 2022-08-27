The 15th edition of the Asia Cup or Asia Cup 2022, which began on Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match, is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). As determined by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the marquee event will be played between six Asian nations which include India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. Excluding Hong Kong, the remaining five teams are the Test playing members, hence their entry into the Asia Cup 2022 was confirmed directly. However, Hong Kong could register their spot in the main event only after topping the Asia Cup Qualifiers 2022 points table earlier this month. The six teams have been divided into two groups; Group A which includes India, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Group B consisting of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan. The teams will be fighting to stay on top of their respective group points table of Asia Cup 2022. Net Run Rate (NRR) is likely going to be a deciding factor to determine which team advance to the next round. Asia Cup 2022 Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Men's T20I Matches Including India vs Pakistan Fixture.

The Asia Cup T20 2022 tournament will be played in two rounds; group stage and Super 4 before the final. Each team will play against the other two teams of their respective group once in round one. Every win in the group stage will earn two points for the team. In an abandoned match, both the teams will get one point each. After the group stage round concludes, the top two teams with most points from both the groups will advance into Super 4s. And in that fashion, the top two teams from Super 4 will progress into the final of the Asia Cup 2022. In case, teams are tied at points then Net Run Rate will come into play. Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Telecast Details: Where and When to Watch T20I Matches on TV and Online.

Asia Cup 2022 Group A Points Table Updated

Teams Played Won Lost Points NRR India 0 0 0 0 0 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 0

Asia Cup 2022 Group B Points Table Updated

Teams Played Won Lost Points NRR Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 Bangladesh 0 0 0 0 0 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0

It is for the second time in the history of the Asia Cup that the continental championship will be played in the T20 format. It was in 2016 only when the coveted event was played in the game's shortest format. Sri Lanka was originally scheduled to host the Asia Cup 2022. However, due to political turmoil and economical instability in the island nation, Sri Lanka was released from the responsibility. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was henceforth confirmed the new venue even though Sri Lanka retains the hosting rights.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2022 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).