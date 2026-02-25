The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 stage continues today, Wednesday, 25 February, with a high-stakes fixture between co-hosts Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Following England’s victory over Pakistan last night, the race for the second semi-final spot in Group 2 has effectively narrowed, making today’s result at the R. Premadasa Stadium pivotal for both sides. Pakistan Semi-Final Scenario After Defeat Against England in T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

The match is scheduled to begin at 19:00 IST (13:30 GMT). For Sri Lanka, it is a chance to recover from their opening Super 8 defeat, while New Zealand looks to capitalise on the point they secured from their rain-abandoned opener against Pakistan.

Today’s T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule (February 25)

Fixture: Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Super 8 (Group 2)

Venue: R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo

Time: 19:00 IST / 13:30 GMT / 19:00 Local

Toss: 18:30 IST

Group 2 Standings and Permutations

Following England's successful chase against Pakistan, the defending champions have become the first team to secure a place in the semi-finals from Group 2. This leaves Sri Lanka, New Zealand, and Pakistan fighting for the one remaining berth. List of Centuries in T20 World Cup 2026: Harry Brook Joins Pathum Nissanka, Yuvraj Samra and Sahibzada Farhan.

A win for New Zealand tonight would take them to three points, placing them in a commanding position ahead of their final game against England. Conversely, a Sri Lanka victory would keep the co-hosts in contention, creating a three-way logjam that would likely be decided on the final day of Super 8 play on 28 February.

Super 8 Group 2: Current Points Table

Rank Team Played Won NR Points NRR 1 England (Q) 2 2 0 4 +2.950 2 New Zealand 1 0 1 1 0.000 3 Pakistan 2 0 1 1 -0.450 4 Sri Lanka 1 0 0 0 -2.550

The R. Premadasa surface has historically favoured spin, which may lead Sri Lanka to rely heavily on Maheesh Theekshana. New Zealand, meanwhile, will look to their experienced campaigners, including Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi, to counter the local conditions. The toss will be particularly significant, as evening dew in Colombo often makes chasing easier. Both captains are expected to prefer bowling first if the coin falls in their favour.

