PAK vs ENG Live Score Updates: The third and final Test between Pakistan and England enters the fifth day. However, fans and players will have their eyes on the Southampton weather and rain forecast. Pakistan after being asked to follow-on will resume day five on 100 for two with captain Azhar Ali and Babar Azam at the crease. The visitors trail by 210 runs as they look to save the Test match. England, on the other hand, will be looking to take nine remaining Pakistan wickets and seal the series 2-0. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs England 3rd Test 2020 Day 5 on Sony Six, PTV Sports: Check Live Score Online, Watch Free Telecast of PAK vs ENG Match.

The weather could play an important role, and as per the forecast, it will rain on August 25, the fifth day of the Test. Not only rains, but England will also be hoping bad light stays away as well as they look to make it 2-0 in the three-match series. ENG vs PAK 3rd Test 2020, Day 4 Stat Highlights: James Anderson on the Brink of Reaching 600-Wicket Mark.

Pakistan did well in the second innings and showed some resistance against England bowlers. Openers Shan Masood and Abid Ali scored 49 runs for the first wicket as they braved the new ball challenge. After Masood’s dismissal, Abid and Azhar made sure they bat out to deny England further wicket. However, after a sturdy knock of 42 runs off 162 balls, Abid was dismissed. Azhar and Babar then finished as the unbeaten batsmen.