One of the best pacers in Indian cricket and the leader of India's current pace-attack, Jasprit Bumrah is renowned for his crushing yorkers. But the talented 27-year-old is also great in emulating other bowling actions. In the past, Bumrah was seen emulating other bowlers during IPL 2020 with Mumbai Indians. On Saturday, BCCI shared another video where the Indian pacer could be seen emulating Anil Kumble in the Indian nets during a training session.

Bumrah turned to spin during the practice session and rolled his arm over while Washington Sundar was batting. In the video, Bumrah was seen mimicking Indian spin legend Kumble's bowling action. "We have all seen @Jaspritbumrah93's fiery yorkers and sharp bouncers. Here's presenting a never-seen-before version of the fast bowler. Boom tries to emulate the legendary @anilkumble1074's bowling action and pretty much nails it," BCCI captioned the video.

Jasprit Bumrah Emulates Anil Kumble Bowling Action

The Indian cricket board also added a mix to the video and added a compilation of Kumble’s bowling action and some of his spells in the video. Take a look at some reactions.

What a Googley From Boom Boom

What a googly from Boom Boom👌👏#INDvENG — THE ROCKSTAR (@VivJonty) January 30, 2021

Always Trying New Things

Bumrah always trying new things. — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_Rule) January 30, 2021

India's Current Leg-Spinner?

If he starts bowling leg spin he will end up being our best leg spinner as well — Prantik (@Pran__07) January 30, 2021

When Bumrah Found Chennai Wicket Was a Turner

When Bumrah finds Chennai Rank Turner helps no seamer.. — Bahusaa anduke Jenny fan ayyanemo (@pachagaddi) January 30, 2021

Kumble, a former Indian skipper, retired from international cricket in 2008. He finished his career with 619 Test wickets and is third in the all-time list of Test cricket. Kumble is also only the second bowler in international cricket to take all 10 wickets in an innings of Test cricket.

