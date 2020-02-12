Jasprit Bumrah Loses Number One Spot on ICC ODI Rankings, After Going Wicketless For the First Time in His Career

Jasprit Bumrah (Photo Credits: IANS)

Apart from the fact that India faced a clean sweep for the first time in 31 years in the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand here is another cause of worry for the Virat Kohli and men. Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless for the first time in the three-game ODI series and this is a real cause of worry for the team management. Along with the netizens who voiced their concerns about lacklustre Bumrah, India’s former cricketer Virender Sehwag also expressed his worry about the same on social media. With this, Bumrah has even lost his number one spot in the ICC ODI Men’s ranking and Kiwi pacer Trent Boult has replaced him. Jasprit Bumrah Has Lost His Sheen? Twitterati React After Indian Pacer Goes Wicketless In ODI Series Against New Zealand.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli who also had recorded his worst ODI performance is still at the top. Rohit Sharma who did not feature in the series due to a calf injury is now on number two of the ICC ODI rankings with 855 points. Bumrah, on the other hand, has 719 points in his kitty whereas Trent Boult has 727 points. The Indian pacer now stands on number two of the ICC ODI Men’s Ranking points table. The International Cricket Council shared the latest rankings on their social media account. Check them out below:

Trent Boult claims No.1 spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men's ODI Bowling rankings as Jasprit Bumrah slips to second position after a wicket-less run in the recently concluded #NZvIND series. pic.twitter.com/6L5aPN1fjR — ICC (@ICC) February 12, 2020

India’s Ravindra Jadeja has climbed three spots and now is on number seven in the list of all-rounders. Afghanistan’s Mohammed Nabi has replaced Ben Stokes to top the list of all-rounders. No other Indian all-rounders are spotted in the list. India’s Yuzvendra Chahal has risen three spots and now is on number 13.